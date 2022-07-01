Belvoir Castle has asked visitors to be aware of a large music festival taking place on the estate this weekend.

Forbidden Forest music festival is being held on the Belvoir Estate from today until Monday, with thousands of festival-goers expected to be travelling into the area to attend.

Certain areas of the grounds will be closed due to the event, and music from the festival may be heard in the surrounding villages, as well as in the castle grounds.

Credit: RJ Brown, Belvoir Castle (56949441)

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday (June 30) at 11.46am, Belvoir Castle said: "Please be aware that on the July 2 and 3, a large music festival will be taking place on the Belvoir Estate.

"Although we hope that the event will not disturb our usual visitors in any way, there are a few things we would like to make you aware of before purchasing admissions tickets or travelling to the area from Friday, July 1, to Sunday, July 4.

"Whilst the castle and gardens remain open, access to some areas of the grounds will be prohibited (Friday to Monday) due to the event.

"Visitors will still be able to enjoy the Formal Gardens in the proximity of the castle, however access beyond the Japanese Garden to areas of the wider estate will be strictly prohibited.

"High volumes of people will be travelling to attend the event, therefore please expect that some roads/routes may be closed or diverted in order to direct traffic and avoid queueing. The main castle car park will be open as usual to Castle and Engine Yard visitors only.

"If you intend to visit on July 2 or 3, please also be aware that music from the festival may be heard from the Castle and grounds, as well as surrounding villages."

The thought of thousands of people travelling in on the roads to the festival has angered residents of local villages who say they have not been given enough warning.

A resident of Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, who did not wish to be named, said: "There are 20,000 people coming and they will be camping overnight. They will be coming through all the villages where we have already had to put up with huge lorries passing through.

"I am not saying these people will not behave themselves, but these roads are not made for this kind of traffic. A lot of people are very, very upset. These are little villages."

On Belvoir Castle's Facebook page, Martha Lowther said: "Road signage has been in place to stop traffic driving through Redmile - however this signage has now mysteriously disappeared from the junction of Redmile Lane and the A52. I'm sure that other Redmile residents do not want hundreds of cars driving through the village - especially as there is a local wedding during this period."

The Castle posted that all local residents should have received letters and information via their Parish Councils and that this "has all been handled by Forbidden Festival".