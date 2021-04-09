The flag at Belvoir Castle is flying at half-mast today in tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after he passed away this morning (Friday).

A statement from the castle said: "The Duke and Duchess of Rutland and the entire Belvoir Estate send their deepest condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family at this time.

We will be flying our flag at half mast today in honour of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”