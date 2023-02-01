A charity event for runners and walkers is back for its 31st year.

Runners and walkers are invited to take part in the Belvoir Challenge, a 15 or 26 mile course across the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 4, starting at 9.00am at Harby Village Hall, Leicestershire.

Belvoir Challenge 2022 (55227768)

Now in its 31st year, the event will raise funds for the children of Harby Church of England Primary School.

Since the event takes place in March and the course is primarily off-road, it can get extremely muddy.

The route changes every year and includes parts of the disused Grantham-Nottingham canal and entails some tough climbs on footpaths, byways, tracks and bridleways through the picturesque Belvoir Castle Estate and surrounding villages.

Belvoir Challenge 2022 (55161890)

The event is also known for its abundance of food. The course is waymarked and well-marshalled with regular water and food stops along the way included with entry.

A wide selection of home-made cakes, local stilton, fruit, sandwiches, jelly babies and chocolate are on offer. Upon finishing, participants are welcomed with more food including soup, roll and hearty puddings with lashings of hot custard.

Previous participants said: “I love the little local events - they always have the best aid station buffets! The Belvoir Challenge has some awesome food stops along the way and in the village hall after.”

“We skated and slid through mud, climbed up and down hills, struggled over two stiles, ate a lot of cake and pulled a sprint finish out of the bag to roll across the finish line almost last!”

“Wowsa that was something else. I really enjoyed myself today. The aid stations were stocked with homemade bakes and the loveliest people ever. I’ve done a lot of events and this is up there. I made sure to stop, eat and fill up.

"I ran, I walked the hills, I walked the mud baths of fields, I laughed with strangers when they were knee deep in mud. The Belvoir Challenge was both brutal and beautiful.”

Adult entry prices start from £35 for the 15 mile route. Get your tickets at: belvoirchallenge.com

This well organised event brings together the whole school as it’s managed and run solely by parents, grandparents, former pupils and friends of Harby School.

This year, the children redesigned the design for the t-shirts. A winner was chosen by the school council and the winning concept will be transformed onto a new t-shirt as well as other new branded merchandise for 2023.

Bridget Bye, headteacher of Harby Primary School said: “It’s a really big community event and the children are very passionate about it. The school children play their part and create posters to cheer everyone on and design certificates for the finishers.”