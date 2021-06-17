Belvoir Farm, a family drinks business based in Bottesford, will appear on Channel 5 tonight (Thursday).

The farm will be featured on the programme, Summer on the Farm Live, a celebration of farming and British producers, at 8pm.

JB Gill, the programme’s roving reporter and a member of the band JLS, spent the day picking and making cordial with founder Pev Manners and the team.

JB Gill visited Belvoir Farm filming a Channel 5 show. (48306796)

The company is calling on people from across the local four counties to lend a hand once again during its unique elderflower harvest season.

This annual event, with a crucial six-week blooming season between May and June, continues to grow in size and popularity each year.

JB spent the day picking from Belvoir’s own 60 acres of organic plantations.

He said: “It was great to visit Belvoir and see the process and it’s amazing how the whole community gets together to pick the elderflowers. I really enjoyed it.”

Belvoir Farm managing director Pev Manners said: “It was fantastic to host JB, who, being a farmer himself, understands the challenges of this year’s weather but also the wonderful bounty of the harvest.

“He seemed very keen to plant elders on his farm, so perhaps we might have some competition from Kent!

“Each year we have an incredible response from people around Leicestershire. Whether you’re an annual picker or a first-time volunteer, we’re really encouraging the local community to get behind us so we can gather the volume of elderflowers needed for our much-loved drinks.”

Pev Manners and JB Gill. (48306790)

The season runs from the end of May for five to six weeks and, to ensure product freshness, pickers will be encouraged to pick and drop-off on the same day.

To find out more about the 2021 Belvoir Elderflower Harvest and how to get involved, visit www.belvoirfarm.co.uk.