Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm hosted Liz Truss, secretary of state for international trade, as it celebrated strong export growth of 20 per cent in the last 12 months, despite the double challenges of Brexit and Covid-19.

In particular, sales are up in Australia by 102 per cent and the USA by 54 per cent and organic cordial is enjoying strong growth in Europe.

This growth bucks the trend, as recent research by the Food and Drink Federation shows food and drink exports, in particular to Europe, have fallen to a 10-year low.

Belvoir Farm managing director Pev Manners and Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade. (48774764)

“We were delighted to show the Secretary of State round our unique bottling factory,” said Pev Manners, owner of Belvoir. “Our flowers are hand-picked by the local community, to infuse into our delicious elderflower at our modern factory and bottling plant.”

International trade secretary Liz Truss said: “Brilliant to see a quintessential British brand like Belvoir not only contribute to local economic growth but also take their exceptional drinks all over the world including to key markets like the US and Australia.

“New trade agreements will help open markets UK businesses would not have been able to access previously.”

Pev said: “Export is currently around 20 per cent of our business but we are having fantastic interest from markets outside Europe, so can see it growing to at least a third over the next year. France, USA and Australia are currently huge opportunities, particularly as our organic cordial is very popular in France.”

MP Alicia Kearns for Rutland and Melton also accompanied the Secretary of State on the visit.