Belvoir Fruit Farm invests in £1 million worth of new equipment

Local drinks producer, Belvoir Fruit Farms has invested £1.3 million in new equipment to improve efficiencies at the site as well as to reduce their carbon footprint.

The family run business, which employs 115 staff, and is renowned for its iconic Elderflower Cordial, opened a £3m state of the art factory and bottling line back in 2015. Since then Belvoir has seen consistent growth in sales of its natural, premium soft drinks. The turnover for the business in 2018 was £25.2m.

To ensure the bottling of their products is as efficient as possible, the company has invested £1.3m on a new rinser, filler and capper machine as well as a new palletiser and automatic wrapper. This means they can now fill the bottles better but also pack with less waste and wrap the pallets automatically.

Pev Manners, managing director of Belvoir Fruit Farms said: “With our sales growing it’s important that we can be as efficient as possible. We still use our traditional recipe and honest natural ingredients, and the creation and infusing is still done largely by hand, however, with more orders, speed of fulfilling them and keeping our customers happy is essential.”