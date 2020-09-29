Belvoir Fruit Farms, the family-owned drinks maker based in the Vale of Belvoir in rural Leicestershire, has scooped multiple accolades at this year’s Great Taste Awards.

The brand’s renowned lightly sparkling Elderflower Pressé and the Sparkling Pink Lady® Apple Juice, one of the new launches for 2020, both received the one-star accolade, meaning the judges dubbed them as products that deliver fantastic flavour.

Selecting from 12,777 products from 106 different countries, Great Taste is the world’s most trusted food and drink awards, with the distinct black and gold Great Taste label displayed on winning products.

Pev Manners of Belvoir Fruit Farms. (42468328)

Earlier this year, the awards were turned on their head due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the winners chosen remotely and in socially distanced judging sessions.

Pev Manners, managing director at Belvoir Fruit Farms, is delighted with the awards.

He said: “We’re really delighted to be awarded not one but two accolades by the judging panel this year.

Belvoir Fruit Farms. (42468326)

"We’re confident that our drinks are delicious, but to have the stamp of excellence by the Great Taste Award’s judges helps us communicate the drinks’ quality and taste in the food and drink industry.

The judging panel said the Elderflower Pressé is a “classic taste of English summer” which is “bright and lively”; while the Sparkling Pink Lady® Apple Juice was described as a “wonderfully refreshing drink, that oozes summer picnic” and “has been made with great skill.”

“The result is a testament to all the hard work our team puts in behind the scenes sourcing quality ingredients, creating innovative flavours and perfecting recipes made with natural ingredients and which contain no additives, preservatives or flavourings.

"We’ve come a long way since we started in 1984, but the essence of the company is the same, it’s about creating the best tasting and naturally delicious drinks.

Belvoir Fruit Farms. (42468324)

“I’m very proud and look forward to celebrating with the team when we’re allowed to get together."