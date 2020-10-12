The traditional Boxing Day meet hosted by the Belvoir Hunt in Grantham will not take place this year.

The Hunt has decided to cancel this year' meet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hunt says it hopes the December 26 meeting, normally held in Grantham town centre, will return in 2021.

The Belvoir Hunt's Boxing Day meet at Riverside Pastures in Grantham. (25492289)

Officials of the Belvoir Hunt said they have taken the unusual step in order to prevent any potential breach of legislation regarding large gatherings and also to ensure the well-being of the local community.

The Hunt has held its Boxing Day meet at Riverside Pastures for the past two years rather than in St Peter's Hill where it had held the event for many years. In 2018 Mayor of Grantham Councillor Lynda Coutts refused to meet the Hunt and the Mayor's parlour was closed .

Last year, Mayor of Grantham Councillor Adam Stokes attended the meet but not in his capacity as mayor .

A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance said: "Subject to the government guidance in place at the time, it is anticipated that hunting activity will still take place on Boxing Day, but like so many other leisure and sporting events, these will sadly have to take place behind closed doors.

“Over a quarter of a million people usually support Boxing Day meets each year so we appreciate that seeing the hounds and watching the spectacle of the meet is often one of the highlights of the annual festive activities for so many in the local area.

“The Belvoir Hunt is disappointed that its Boxing Day meet will not go ahead at the normal location and will follow a different format this year due to coronavirus restrictions, but is very much looking forward to welcoming large numbers of supporters back again in 2021.”