Hundreds of Belvoir Hunt supporters and anti-hunt protesters gathered in Grantham for the traditional Boxing Day meet.

For the second year in a row, the controversial event was held at Riverside Pastures instead of on St Peter's Hill. The mayor of Grantham, Councillor Adam Stokes, attended, although not in his regalia, and was joined by the chairman of South Kesteven District Council Coun Jacky Smith.

People on both sides confirmed there was no trouble at the event.