A Vale of Belvoir mum has written her book on how she had a masectomy to help prevent a high risk of cancer.

Now, Clarissa Foster has been nominated for a national People Book Prize for “Understanding BRCA: Living with the Breast Cancer Gene,” published last October.

The 40-year-old was first diagnosed with the harmful BRCA gene mutation in 2013, which would have increased her chance of getting breast cancer up to 85 per cent and gave her a 30 per cent risk of ovarian cancer.

Having lost her own mum to ovarian cancer at 48, Clarissa, a human biologist, researched how to manage her risk, and three months later had two life changing surgeries. They included a bilateral masectomy and a salpingo-oohorectomy (removal of fallopian tubes and ovaries resulting in a surgically induced menopause) to reduce her risk of getting cancer before it has chance to develop.

Clarissa said: “Since recovering from my own journey, I have dedicated much of my life to helping women through this difficult process. This includes a Facebook group currently supporting over 700 women across the globe. My book, which took three years to write, not only details an overview of hundreds of medical studies, but also provides an open and honest account of how the journey has impacted on me physically, emotionally and my sexual function.”

“Since its release, I have been receiving messages from all over the word, thanking me for my openness and support.”

Clarissa hopes her book and news of its nomination will raise the awareness of BRCA and the support she can provide. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie underwent similar surgery on having a similar gene mutation.

Details of Clarissa’s book can be found at www.understandingbrca.co.uk