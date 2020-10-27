A Grantham estate and lettings agents has donated a total of 301 items to the town foodbank.

Staff from Belvoir Grantham have been collecting for the foodbank since August 24.

Carly French, Grantham branch manager, said: “Grantham Foodbank relies on goodwill and support and without it they would really struggle to operate.

Belvoir donates to Grantham Foodbank. (42846068)

“We have been proud to be able to offer our support and Belvoir have also given a monetary donation of £100 which has been used to purchase items required to provide help to adults and children in crisis.

“Together with donations that we have received from people in the local community, our clients and staff, we can help to make a difference”

Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to call the St Peter’s Hill branch on 01476 542100 to arrange an appointment time to drop off items.