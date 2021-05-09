Belvoir Wassailers mark one year of Zoom rehearsals

A popular male voice choir has marked one year of online singing rehearsals.

Belvoir Wassailers, based in the Vale of Belvoir, moved their weekly singing sessions to Zoom when the UK first went into lockdown last March due to the pandemic.

But with Covid restrictions now easing, they hope it wont be long until they can rehearse in person again as they prepare to celebrate ahead of their 20th anniversary next year.

Belvoir Wassailers (46714317)

Despite it being a difficult year, choir member Mark Eurich, who spent time in hospital last year after contracting Covid, was pleased that they could continue to sing together.

He said: “What a year we have had. It has now been a year since we were told we needed to stay in our houses.

“Our musical director Caroline decided she would keep us together with music lessons. What a great thing to do. I now really look forward to Tuesday evenings to take away a little piece of boredom.”

Belvoir Wassailers (46714304)

The choir was formed in 2002 following a family party at Belvoir Castle. Members Gilbert Ward, Tom Devine, March Eurich, Steve Mellow and Roy Clarke were walking back to the party room when the Duchess of Rutland heard them singing and suggested they form a choir.

They now have a core membership of over 30 men led by musical director Caroline Sharpe, a renowned singer, singing teacher and musical director, and accompanist John Hollins.

As well as singing, the choir has raised more than £46,000 for numerous local and national charities over the years, including the Alzheimer’s Society, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Grantham and Sleaford hospices and Prostrate Cancer.

As they look forward to singing in public again, they are appealing for more members to join them .

Belvoir Wassailers. (8080123)

If you are interested in joining the Wassailers or booking a concert, email: secretary@belvoirwassailers.org.uk