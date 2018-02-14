Belvoir Wassailers on a high note for air ambulance

A male voice choir is hosting a concert with a difference to raise money for two deserving charities.

The Belvoir Wassailers will be hosting the concert at the Newark Palace on June 1 in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

The audience will be able to experience four dramatically different styles of choir in one evening when The Up, Up and Away Gala Charity Concert is staged.

Belvoir Wassailers chairman Geoffrey Petchey said: “What better way to support our remote communities than to put on this Gala Concert, bringing together four very different sounds in one great event, in aid of two very worthy services to those communities!

“We expect that the choirs taking part will benefit from a wider circle of friendships created throughout the preparation and presentation of this concert and I am sure our audience will enjoy every minute of the performance on the evening.”

Joining the Belvoir Wassailers will be the Cranwell Military Wives Choir made up of the partners of officers based at RAF Cranwell and further afield, the high- energy Newark Rock Choir, and the award-winning De Montfort University Gospel Choir.

Lincs & Notts community fund-raiser Karen Carter said: “This will be a fantastic event with four very diverse, but equally entertaining choirs performing on one stage with 50 per cent of the proceeds coming directly to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“As a charity we receive no direct government funding, so every penny raised at events like this really does help us to continue to save lives every day. And, this year, as we start to fly 24 hours a day, this support will be even more crucial to us.

“By extending the hours we fly we can respond to many more emergencies every year – saving more lives than ever before.”

Tickets cost £15 each and are selling fast so book now to avoid disappointment at www.palacenewarktickets.com