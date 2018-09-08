Ben takes on tough triathlon for charity

Charitable colleagues at Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions have donated £200 for Marie Curie Lincolnshire, after one of their employees embarked on a Triathlon.

Ben Frazer, of the Belton-based company, took part in the 140-mile Outlaw Triathlon in

Nottingham in July, managing to raise £1,285.60 for the charity – which supports

people during terminal illnesses in their homes.

The challenge saw Ben, who lives in Sleaford, tackle a 2.4 mile swim ,112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run - all within 14 hours, 17 minutes.

It is a charity that is particularly close to Ben’s heart. He said: “In 2017, a dear friend of mine lost her dad to cancer. His last weeks at home were particularly difficult. Marie Curie nurses would visit him most nights, usually at odd hours and sometimes more than once.

“They travelled from their base in Boston but occasionally they came from as far as Mablethorpe. They were always there within an hour.

“Their support and care was invaluable and made a heartbreaking situation a little more bearable. So, I wanted to do something to say thank you.”

Ben’s colleagues at Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions, donated £200 towards the cause.

John Seaton, finance director, said: “Marie Curie has touched many families and we are always keen to help our employees. This is just a small way we can help to make a difference”.

Lauren Alexander, community fund-raiser, said: “What an inspirational man. His fund-raising has helped to pay for a further 64 hours of care.”

For information, call 01332 204221, 07525801531 or email lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk.