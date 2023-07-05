A bench dedicated to Rosie May Storrie is set to receive a bit of TLC.

Vik Thrace posted a picture of the Bottesford bench on Facebook, and asked if there was anyone who could fix it as it had bird poo on it and some of the paint was stripped.

The bench is dedicated to the 10-year-old who was murdered in 2003.

The bench in Bottesford dedicated to Rosie May Storrie. Photo: Vik Thrace

Through the Facebook post, Powershift Cleaning Services has offered to clean it free of charge.

Mrs Thrace, of Bottesford, said: “I didn’t know Rosie and I wasn’t born in the area, but she would have been roughly my age now.

“I have spent hours sat on that bench watching my own daughter play in the ford as have loads of the parents in the village.

“It’s such a peaceful place and it seems important to keep her memory alive by maintaining it.

“I’m really proud of our community for offering their time, business and goods to keep it maintained and I hope the parish council move forward to approve the TLC that it needs.”

Rosie-May lived with her family in Bottesford.

She was murdered on December 28, 1993, at a Christmas party by Paul Smith, then aged 17.

After her tragic death, her parents set up the Rosie May Foundation in her honour and have since raised over £2.5 million helping girls and their families.