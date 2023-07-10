A bench dedicated to Rosie May Storie has been cleaned up.

A picture posted by Vik Thrace of the Bottesford bench showed how it was covered in bird poo and some of the paint had been stripped.

After Vik requested if anyone could help to give it some TLC, Powershift Cleaning Services offered to clean it for free and they did this on Saturday (July 7).

The bench after it was cleaned.

The cleaning services cleaned the bench for free after the “generosity of our local community” helped it to recover after a break-in two years ago,

A spokesperson for Powershift Cleaning Services said: “I said I would when needed clean free of charge areas as a thank you to everyone that helped.

The bench before it was cleaned.

“I have cleaned the playground by the skate park Rosie’s bench and we have yet to clean another play area and the playgroups play area in the near future.”

The bench is dedicated to 10-year-old Rosie May Storrie, who lived in Bottesford with her family.

The bench before it was cleaned.

She was murdered on December 28, 1993, at a Christmas party by Paul Smith, then aged 17.

The bench after it was cleaned.

After her tragic death, her parents set up the Rosie May Foundation in her honour and have since raised over £2.5 million helping girls and their families.