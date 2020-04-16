A bench to honour the NHS and its staff has been sculpted through a combined effort of local businesses.

The bench, made by Chris Kennedy, depicts key workers who are working on the frontline against the coronavirus. The bench reads: “Thank you to our amazing NHS staff. Thank you to all key workers.”

The construction of the bench was co-ordinated by Chris, of fabrication firm Roll and Scroll, with multiple local businesses coming together in a combined effort to create the tribute to the tireless efforts of NHS staff and other key workers during a global pandemic.