Grantham businessman honours NHS key workers with bench
Published: 16:00, 16 April 2020
A bench to honour the NHS and its staff has been sculpted through a combined effort of local businesses.
The bench, made by Chris Kennedy, depicts key workers who are working on the frontline against the coronavirus. The bench reads: “Thank you to our amazing NHS staff. Thank you to all key workers.”
The construction of the bench was co-ordinated by Chris, of fabrication firm Roll and Scroll, with multiple local businesses coming together in a combined effort to create the tribute to the tireless efforts of NHS staff and other key workers during a global pandemic.
