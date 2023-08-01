A parish council is appealing for information after a playing field bench was vandalised.

A bench on Caythorpe’s playing field has had its concrete and wooden back broken off.

Litter bins on the field have also had their tops removed, with litter scattered across the field.

The vandalised bench in Caythorpe. Photo: Andrew Crawley

Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council is investigating the incident.

Chairman Andrew Crawley said: “The litter has been picked up, but the bench seat is beyond repair.

“The parish council is investigating this damage and believe the offenders may have left in a taxi in the early hours of Saturday (July 29) morning.

“We are keen to speak with any taxi driver who may have picked up from the playing field area of Old Lincoln Road, Caythorpe, between 1am and 2am on Saturday.”

Anyone with information can contact Andrew Crawley by email at andy.crawley-caythorpepc@outlook.com