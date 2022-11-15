A Grantham man who created benches to commemorate the Falklands War has attended a ceremony in which they were unveiled.

Five benches, created by Chris Kennedy of Roll & Scroll, were unveiled in a ceremony on Sunday, November 13, at The Cenotaph in Jersey.

Falklands veterans, from the Dog and Sausage Pub in Jersey, raised the money for four of the benches to be created and placed in the Make More Memorial in Jersey. Roll and Scroll donated one bench to commemorate the First and Second World Wars.

The benches unveiled at the ceremony in Jersey (60640170)

Chris attended the ceremony and said: "The ceremony went really well. We are very pleased with the benches as there is nothing like that on Jersey.

"They [the veterans] are looking to order more next year by raising money again.

The ceremony. (60640274)

"The benches will be staying at the Cenotaph in the centre of the town. One will be the Falklands Bench and the other one will be the bench that we donated which is the First and Second World War bench.

"One of the Falklands benches will be going to the World War II graves in the town. The third one will be placed in a churchyard and they’ve still not got a site for the other bench as of yet."

The benches unveiled at the ceremony in Jersey (60640164)

The veterans from the Dog and Sausage pub also attended the ceremony and sold poppies on the day as it was Remembrance Sunday.

The benches unveiled at the ceremony in Jersey (60640032)

The benches unveiled at the ceremony in Jersey (60639943)

The veterans who raised the money for the benches. (60639937)

Chris and his wife Michelle were treated to a tour around Jersey and Roll and Scroll have been invited to go back next year.