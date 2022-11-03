A Grantham manufacturer has created benches that pay homage to those who fought in the Falklands War.

Chris Kennedy, owner of Roll and Scroll, has created the benches to mark the 40th anniversary of the war and five will be sent to the Make More Memorial in Jersey.

Chris said: "It was an order that came through last month.

The bench to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Photo courtesy of Chris Kennedy (60390819)

"The local veterans of a club all clubbed together to raise some money for the benches.

"It is very important to remember they paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can live our lives today in freedom!"

Chris is donating one out of the five benches to the memorial.

Roll and Scroll has previously created other benches that are placed around Grantham.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a bench was created in memory of Her Majesty and others have been created in memory of soldiers and animals from the First World War.

These are currently placed in St Peter's Hill in Grantham.