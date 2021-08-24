A day was held in memory of a much-loved “humble” and “modest” man who passed away last year after contracting Covid-19.

Alan Heathershaw Day took place on Saturday, with many people turning out to celebrate the triathlete’s life by running and cycling in the morning before unveiling a memorial bench in Wyndham Park, paying tribute to Alan.

Alan Heathershaw died aged 57 on November 2 last year at Lincoln County Hospital after contracting Covid-19. A long-standing member of Belvoir Triathlon Club, many people lined the streets in their club gear to pay respect at Alan’s funeral.

Alan Heathershaw Day was celebrated by family and friends. (50535669)

Described by friend Blake Hutchinson as “a generous, likeable and enthusiastic man”, Alan left two sons and two daughters, Jack, Lewis, Lucy and Poppy.

To honour Alan’s spirit and sporting interests, Blake organised a day to celebrate his life which included an 18km bike ride, followed by a 5km walk then 5km run on Saturday morning. According to Blake, the activities were “very informal, friendly and just for fun. Just as he liked it!”

After this, Alan’s memorial bench, created by Chris Kennedy of Roll n Scroll, was officially unveiled in Wyndham Park at midday with Alan’s family and friends present.

The bench was unveiled in Wyndham Park. (50535675)

Then, on Saturday afternoon, Alan’s friends headed to the Royal Queen pub to remember and celebrate the good times they all shared with Alan.

One of Alan’s favourite bands 23 Reasons played a live set at the Royal Queen, with Louise from The Muffin Top supplying cup cakes in his honour.

Blake said: “I was very pleased with the number of people who turned up for the rides, runs and walks in advance of the unveiling of his bench.

“For a humble, modest man I’m sure he would have been absolutely amazed by the level of affection shown by those who knew him.

Blake Hutchinson paid tribute to Alan. (50535678)

“He was always so supportive and would always gravitate to those who needed some extra encouragement or support and we hope we can continue this spirit with the clubs and groups he was a member of.

“It is great that his friends now have a place where they can sit and as someone joked “can finally get a word in!”

“It was great that his sisters, uncle and niece were in attendance and had the first sit on the bench.

Family members of Alan sitting on his memorial bench. (50535644)

"There was also a great turnout at the Royal Queen where many recollections were shared whilst consuming food, cake and beer which was also one of his favourite pastimes.

“A lovely man, taken too early. RIP Alan.”

Family and friends of Alan came together to remember him. (50535681)

The memorial bench for Alan Heathershaw. (50535666)