A bench commemorating the NHS’ work against the coronavirus pandemic was unveiled on St Peter’s Hill last Friday (November 6).

The bench’s creator, Chris Kennedy, was joined by Robert Holland of Robert Holland Funeral Director Ltd for the unveiling.

Chris, of Roll and Scroll, a fabrication firm based on Inner Street, created the bench as a thank you to the tireless efforts of NHS and key workers throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Chris Kennedy unveiled his bench that thanked key workers with Robert Holland (43037166)

The bench was created through a combined effort from local businesses the include Arraquip Ltd, who provided the steel for the project, and Mascot Powder Coating, who gave the bench its striking blue colour, and Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling, who provided the brass plaque.

Chris said: “It stands out. It was just to say thank you to the NHS and key workers. Businesses in Grantham donated towards it because it was for a good cause!”

Chris recently donated a bench that paid tribute to the victims of Covid-19 to Grantham Cemetery on Harrowby Road.