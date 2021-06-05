A Grantham businessman unveiled a bench commemorating veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore last week.

Chris Kennedy, owner of Roll and Scroll, created the bench and delivered it to the platform of Millbrook Station in Bedfordshire on Thursday May 27.

The bench, commending the veteran’s service to the country, was placed there as it is near to Captain Tom’s home in Bedford.

Chris Kennedy unveiled the bench alongside Hannah, the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore. (47665679)

His daughter Hannah was also present as the bench was unveiled.

Captain Tom became famous as he raised money for NHS charities in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the Covid-19 pandemic, by walking lengths of his garden.