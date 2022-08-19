Figures show a slight increase in people claiming benefits.

In South Kesteven, 10,004 people were receiving help from the job centre in June. This rose by nearly two per cent in July to 10,193.

Grantham Job Centre

Stuart Roberts, an employer advisor for Lincolnshire, said: “Our job centres continue host local businesses in our offices to provide a quality service focussed on matching the right candidate to the right job."