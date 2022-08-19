Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Number of people claiming benefits in South Kesteven goes up

By Chloe Butler
-
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:20, 19 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Figures show a slight increase in people claiming benefits.

In South Kesteven, 10,004 people were receiving help from the job centre in June. This rose by nearly two per cent in July to 10,193.

There are more than 100 jobs within 10 miles of Grantham at www.imjobs.co.uk

Grantham Job Centre
Grantham Job Centre

Stuart Roberts, an employer advisor for Lincolnshire, said: “Our job centres continue host local businesses in our offices to provide a quality service focussed on matching the right candidate to the right job."

Grantham Jobs News Chloe Butler
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE