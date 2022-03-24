The number of people receiving Universal Credit has stayed the same.

In January, 10,165 people in South Kesteven were being supported by the government.

In February this rose to 10,261, an increase of less than one per cent.

Grantham Job Centre

Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor, said: “We are supporting local employers in helping to fill their vacancies."

There are currently more than 100 jobs available within 10 miles of Grantham which can be found at www.imjobs.co.uk/