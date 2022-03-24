Number of people in South Kesteven claiming Universal Credit stays static
Published: 14:00, 24 March 2022
The number of people receiving Universal Credit has stayed the same.
In January, 10,165 people in South Kesteven were being supported by the government.
In February this rose to 10,261, an increase of less than one per cent.
Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor, said: “We are supporting local employers in helping to fill their vacancies."
There are currently more than 100 jobs available within 10 miles of Grantham which can be found at www.imjobs.co.uk/