A 95-year-old woman looked back over her time as a reporter during the Second World War while visiting the Journal offices.

After leaving school aged 14, Beryl Neal joined the Grantham Journal on September 29, 1941, starting out as a copyholder before taking on the role of reporter.

She is now 95 years old and lives in Newton House care home on Barrowby Road, but remains as sharp as ever.

Beryl Neal, 95, at the Journal offices. (60527801)

On Friday, Beryl paid a visit to the Journal offices to see how things had changed since she had worked for the paper.

"Everything is so different," she said. "I often think how you do these things. Life was different."

After being shown the digital method of putting pages together for print, Beryl explained that in her day, "it was a long, arduous process. It used to puzzle me before I worked at the Journal".

Beryl with reporter, Matt Taylor, seeing how the paper was put together now. (60527798)

She continued: “In the war, paper was rationed. Most weeks the paper was eight pages and some weeks it was six pages."

"It was completely different. We would report on what had gone on in the town the week before.

"We went to court. I used to have to go to the police station which was by the bus station to see if there was anything to report."

One similarity from Beryl's time and the present day is the number of staff in the editorial team, with five working back then, compared to four now.

Beryl attended Little Gonerby school, starting in 1932, before moving to the National then Central, which is now Walton Academy.

She explained how her father got her the job, and remembered the first piece of copy that she held, a segment called 'Random Reflections'.

Beryl said: "You were a child and you did what your parents chose for you. My father had seen an advert in the Journal for a young girl to come and learn the ropes of reporting.

"He applied for me, didn’t ask, and I was appointed as copy holder."

Beryl worked at the Journal for six years until she got married in 1947, meeting her husband, Alan Neal, while working at the paper. His role was apprentice linotype operator.

She recalled times spent walking home from work during the blackouts, aged just 14.

Beryl said: "I was only 14, but I still walked home in the blackout. It was eight o'clock at night, because you couldn’t work any later until you were 16.

"It was full of American service men really. You couldn’t see anything. You couldn’t use torches otherwise you might as well have had the lights on.

"You couldn’t report on any activity by air raid. If anything was written on the war, it had to go to the censor."

When asked if the experience was scary, Beryl said, "Not really. It was just one of the things you did".

She also recalled the day that victory in Japan was announced while she was covering a divorce case at the county court.

Beryl said: "A man and a wife had parted. They were elderly, at least they were too me. They were arguing about their possessions. You couldn’t report much of it anyway.

"Somebody came in and gave the judge a message and he told us the war with Japan had finished, adding “I think we could use an atomic bomb in here.”

Beryl also recalled an arson case that she covered after the railway station was set on fire one Christmas and how the culprits were caught using teeth marks from a discarded apple.

She said: "They eventually found out that it was two young lads. They couldn’t read and write, which flawed me completely because I thought everyone could read and write.

"They were caught when the older boy had thrown an apple away and the tooth marks led them to who it was."

Another memory Beryl had from her time at the Journal was how her husband had bought her a byro pen when it was first released.

She said: "It cost five shillings I think, which was a lot of money then. I was so pleased because I could be out in the rain and it wouldn’t smudge. I had to use a pencil before."

Alan worked for the Grantham Guardian after leaving the Journal, but Beryl said the paper only lasted around three years and that she was even called upon to help out once.

The late Denis Kendall, who was MP for Grantham between 1942 and 1950, told Beryl that, “once you’ve worked in newspapers you have ink in the blood”.

She still agrees with this sentiment, saying: “It was true. My husband was just the same. He loved newspaper work".