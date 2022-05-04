A competition judging the area's villages has launched.

South Kesteven District Council’s Best Kept Village Competition is up and running again for this year, celebrating community pride across rural communities.

All villages across the district will be automatically inspected, with judging scheduled for July on key village facilities, grounds maintenance and street scene, and front gardens.

Best Kept Village winners gathered for the 2021 awards ceremony. (56459790)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “I am delighted to see our awards launched again for this year.

“Meeting our winners last year illustrated how much these awards are appreciated, and the amount of work put in to keep our villages looking so attractive. We owe thanks to all those who work so hard within their communities.

“Last year many groups vowed to invest their prize money back into village improvements for 2022 so we look forward to seeing that.”

There are two categories; small villages (100 – 500 residents) and medium villages (501 – 5000 residents).

Winning villages will receive cheques in appreciation of their work; £400 for the top award, £300 for second and £200 for third, paid to the Parish Council responsible for the village.

In addition, all category winners will receive a framed certificate and top prize winners will receive a commemorative golden litter bin.

Judges will include representatives from the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust and will assess the village centre along with the main roads in and out – up to the village name signs – with villages visited by a ‘mystery shopper’ from SKDC.

Only one village per parish will be eligible for a prize and only measures that are readily visible will be assessed.

The council can provide individual parishes with their respective scores and assessment notes from 2021. Please contact Steve Frisby s.frisby@southkesteven.gov.uk