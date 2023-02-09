A Best Kept Villages competition run by the district council is to be incorporated into the annual SK Volunteer Awards to save money.

The new competition will be rebranded as the Best Village Community Award from 2023-24.

It is likely to allow villages of all sizes to compete whereas only settlements of less than 5,000 people were previously allowed.

Ropsley, Best Kept Small Village in 2022. Photo: Google Street View (62359172)

Members of the rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee were told today (Thursday) that, previously, nominated villages were all visited by a judge from South Kesteven District Council, but in the new competition villages will send in photographs and a shortlist will then be judged, cutting costs.

The annual competition cost the council just under £6,000 per year, with up to £400 and gold litter bins handed to the winners.

The SK Community Awards cost £5,000 overall last year, including the presentation night. Winners traditionally receive certificates and crystal trophies while winners of the Best Kept Village competition were awarded gold litter bins.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "Our key priority is to ensure the district is a clean and pleasant place to live. The competition gives a sense of pride to local residents.

"While this is still an ambition of the council, it's important that we ensure that we are allocating resources appropriately."

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Democratic Independents, Stamford All Saints) said he represented a suburban area, rather than a village and wanted to see areas like his being included in such a competition. Coun Mason said there were lots of categories in the awards and this could be brought to the debate.

Grantham Harrowby Councillor Ian Selby (Independent) said he had previously represented the Isaac Newton ward and the village of Skillington has achieved great success in the Village in Bloom award. He said: "Everybody got together and it created a community spirit.

"I think we would have to have a plaque or something to put up to recognise the achievement."

Committee chair Councillor Sarah Trotter agreed something to be put on permanent display for winners would be a good idea.

Committee members were unanimous in agreeing to the Best Kept Village competition being incorporated into the SK Volunteer Awards.