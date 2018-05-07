Best kept village in South Kesteven

South Kesteven businesses are being urged to enter a new district Best Kept Village Competition.

South Kesteven District Council is partnering with competion organiser, the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

The new competition is a legacy of SKDC’s Big Clean initiative of 2017 and will run in parallel to the main Lincolnshire Best Kept Village and Town competition. Letters have gone to all parish councils from CPRE.

SKDC is funding entry costs and CPRE judging costs for all of its 84 villages, awarding district prizes across four categories, with special awards for outstanding community features including ‘Best Kept Village Green or Public Space’ and ‘Best Community Involvement’.

District winners will automatically be entered into the Lincolnshire Best Kept Village competition, with the potential to win further recognition. Judging will take place in three rounds over the summer with awards for the two highest scoring communities in each entry class.

Results for the district and county competitions will be announced in September, with a local awards event.