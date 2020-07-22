Home   News   Article

Villages around Grantham receive glowing reports from Best Kept Village judges

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:54, 22 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:56, 22 July 2020

Early feedback from South Kesteven District Council's Best Kept Village judging confirms that the district's rural communities are in fine shape.

More than 100 villages and hamlets have now been visited as part of this year's competition, with results due to be announced in September.

The council's own staff have been joined by representatives from the Gardens Trust and the Royal Horticultural Society to look at the condition of village facilities and evidence of community pride.

