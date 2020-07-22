Villages around Grantham receive glowing reports from Best Kept Village judges
Published: 11:54, 22 July 2020
| Updated: 11:56, 22 July 2020
Early feedback from South Kesteven District Council's Best Kept Village judging confirms that the district's rural communities are in fine shape.
More than 100 villages and hamlets have now been visited as part of this year's competition, with results due to be announced in September.
The council's own staff have been joined by representatives from the Gardens Trust and the Royal Horticultural Society to look at the condition of village facilities and evidence of community pride.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
