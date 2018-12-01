The ‘Best Kept Villages’ in the Grantham area have been announced.

The competition is a first for South Kesteven District Council, which follows its Big Clean initiative that called on communities to better themselves above their usual standards of cleanliness.

SKDC formed a new partnership with the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), which organises the main Lincolnshire Best Kept Village and Town Competition.

It was agreed to run the county and district competitions together.

Harlaxton scooped the award for smaller villages with a population between 100-1,000, with a village score of 150 - just five points lower than the maximum possible. Denton came second.

In class 2, for villages with populations between 1,001-2,500, Claypole was judged the best kept, with Great Gonerby as runner-up. Market Deeping took the honours in the large village or small town category.

Harlaxton, Denton and Claypole also won their respective classes in the county competition.

Winners all received commemorative certificates at Thursday’s full council meeting.

Councillor Peter Moseley, SKDC cabinet member for environment, was delighted three district winners also achieved county recognition.

“We have a beautiful district with beautiful villages and we wanted to encourage as many of those as possible to take part.

“We plan to repeat this competition next year to continue the same sense of pride in our villages, helping to keep South Kesteven a clean, tidy and attractive place to live, work in and visit.”

For CPRE, competition organiser Tim Machin said: “We were delighted to see South Kesteven join in with its local competition for the district’s lovely villages.

“They were marked on the same basis as the mainstream competition so the winners can be justifiably proud of their awards.

“Our judges looked at village appearance and condition, green spaces, public premises, private premises, religious buildings and memorials, business premises and overall community effort. They were highly impressed with the standards set.”

Great Gonerby parish clerk Janet Walker said of its award: “The parish council are delighted as they have made several improvements recently to the High Street which have obviously been noted, not least the lovely hanging flower baskets which were nurtured during the hot summer.”