‘Best’ teas to be found at Scarborough’s
In 1860, 10 Vine Street was the home of Scarborough’s shop.
Their advertisement in the Grantham Journal stated that ‘It is no longer a matter of doubt but an acknowledged fact that the best and cheapest teas are to be had at
Scarborough’s noted establishment, 10 Vine-street, Grantham.
‘Those who have not yet tried his celebrated tea at 1s. per quarter of a pound, Black, Green, or mixed, would find it greatly to their advantage to obtain it “Once a week, all year round”’.
In 1860, the family consisted of Luke
Scarborough, his wife Mary Ann, John Thomas aged 12, Elizabeth aged 7, and twins Nellie and Frank aged 1. They also had a servant living with them. The children’s grandmother and aunt were proprietors of homes at 11 High Street. In 1866 Mary Ann died, followed a few months later by Luke.
All the children went to live with their grandmother and aunt and by the time of the 1871 census, the shop was a grocery and seller of glass and china, run by John Thomas. Elizabeth also worked in the shop, but Nellie became a head governess of a school in Kensington and Frank a bank cashier in Sutton St Mary.