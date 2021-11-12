A Barrowby woman is aiming to walk 90 miles around the village before she celebrates her 90th birthday.

Bette Whittle took on the challenge at the end of September with the aim of completing 90 miles in 90 days and before she celebrates her big birthday on November 29.

The aim is to raise funds for The Gift of Sight charity, which researches the prevention and treatment of age-related macular degeneration, one of the most common causes of blindness.

Bette Whittle has pledged to walk 90 miles around the village of Barrowby before her 90th birthday (52826309)

It is something close to Bette’s heart as her husband of 60 years Norman suffers from it and is almost totally blind.

“Norman really is the inspiration and the drive to complete the challenge,” said Bette, a former PE teacher who has already covered 80 miles.

Early on in the challenge, she developed a foot condition but thankfully it has healed and she’s been able to keep going.

Already Bette has smashed her initial target of £450 and has raised more than £700.

“The fundraising has really helped me to keep going,” said Bette.

“I am so grateful to everyone for their tremendous support so far. It’s been really overwhelming.”

Last year during lockdown, Bette walked the equivalent of a marathon, 26.2 miles, around her garden over two weeks, to help the two Grantham care homes where her daughters work.

“Knowing I’d done the marathon really has spurred me on to keep going for this challenge.

“It’s such a worthwhile charity and anything I can do to help is great.”

Anyone who wishes to support Bette can visit www.justgiving.com/Bette-Whittle1 or a cash donation can be made at Barrowby Post Office or Skinners Butchers in Barrowby which are collecting on Bette’s behalf.