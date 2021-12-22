A pensioner has walked 90 miles around her village and raised £1,500 for charity two days before her 90th birthday.

Bette Whittle, of Barrowby, successfully completed the challenge she set herself to be finished before her 90th birthday and raise money for the Gift of Sight charity.

Bette said: "All the donations have now been forwarded to the research team at Southampton University working on age-related macular degeneration and I’m delighted to announce that £1,500 was given."

Bette Whittle finished her 90 mile challenge with butcher Colin Skinner, staff and customers. (53881170)

Bette added: "I would like to say how much I have appreciated the tremendous support of everyone and especially the people of Barrowby as I have walked around the village.

"I completed the 90 miles at Skinners the butchers, and I collected the last donations at The Post Office and village shop. Both businesses so kindly promoted my fundraiser."

The Gift of Sight charity researches the prevention and treatment of age-related macular degeneration, one of the most common causes of blindness. The charity is close to Bette’s heart as her husband of 60 years, Norman, suffers from it and is almost totally blind.

Bette Whittle collects final donations from Jennifer at Barrowby Post Office and store. (53881172)

Last year during lockdown, Bette walked the equivalent of a marathon, 26.2 miles, around her garden over two weeks, to support the two Grantham care homes where her daughters work.