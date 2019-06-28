SPONSORED EDITORIAL

It’s an exciting time for students and pupils across Lincolnshire and beyond.

The summer holidays are upon them and what better way to use those six weeks off than with partying, road trips and backpacking abroad!

Right?

Well, actually not anymore.

Work experience is a great opportunity to boost your workplace skills and build your industry knowledge.

Today, the summers provide an ideal time for teenagers to get out and try to discover their future careers and maybe even their dream careers.

Venturing into a real workplace outside the comforts of a classroom for work experience has proven time and time again to reap massive rewards once those years of studying are long gone.

“Work experience is so important for young people and it’s crucial that they see this six-week break as a golden opportunity for their careers rather than simply one long vacation,” said Jaz Abeysekera who is Marketing Manager at Grantham College.

“We always encourage students to find their own placements although our Work Experience Team here at Grantham College can offer support and guidance if needed.

“Work experience placements can provide a valuable insight for young people in different environments as well as help them decide if a career is indeed for them.”

While backpacking treks across the globe has its perks and own worthwhile experiences, they will be of little importance come the time for those all-important job interviews later in life.

While it's important to rest and take a break with friends, the summer holidays should not only be about beach parties!

At Grantham College, every student aged between 16 and 18 must complete at least 30 hours on a placement with a local employer whose business is relevant to the student’s course.

Though it’s not paid, work experience has other huge benefits.

It enables students to enhance their CV and obtain a reference which is really useful when applying for jobs.

Many students who impress their host employer secure paid part-time work as a result and some students are recruited full time once they’ve achieved their qualifications.

Grantham College is also there for students who may be nervous about stepping into the unknown world of the workplace.

“Not only is work experience very useful when it comes to boosting workplace skills and building industry knowledge, they’re also very handy when it comes to getting a job,” continued Jaz.

“The employability lessons here at our college can also offer students brilliant insight about CV writing and interviews, so they’ll feel prepared and confident when they search for a host company.”

