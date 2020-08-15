An 86-year-old woman from Grantham has published her first romance novel.

Betty Elmer, a storyteller and broadcaster originally from Liverpool, has lived in Grantham since moving to the town in the summer of 1965.

Turning 87 at the end of the month, Betty has used the additional free time afforded by lockdown to write her first romance novel, entitled ‘My Darling Girl’.

Betty Elmer has published her first romance novel at 87 years of age (40351337)

This is not Betty’s first book, however. She has been published on multiple occasions, including books about Aveling Barford and ‘Railway Lives’, which includes an account of the Barkston Lincolnshire Rail Crash of 1936.

Having previously volunteered for Grantham radio station Gravity FM, Betty also began creating podcasts in partnership with Grantham Museum back in May 2019, and has since released 19 episodes of interesting interviews with people from the area.

Betty hopes that people can listen to the podcast in years to come and learn about what it was like to live in Grantham right now.

Betty dedicated ‘My Darling Girl’ to her good friends at the museum. She said: “I thought, I’m going to be housebound, I’d like to try and do something different and I thought I’ve never written a romantic story, so I will give it a go.

"It was the hardest thing that I’ve had to do. It’s so difficult to hit the right notes.

“When I was doing my best to get it up and running, my friends all used to pull my leg saying the book would be steamy like the ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’!”

‘My Darling Girl’ is a story about a radio presenter who was jilted by her fiancé just weeks before their wedding. To try and mend her broken heart she takes a month’s holiday in North Wales. While there she meets a handsome Italian man.

Find more about the book on Amazon.

