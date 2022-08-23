Grantham woman Bibi Hughes has raised more than £1,000 for St Barnabas hospice which looked after her husband before he died two years ago.

Bibi raised the magnificent sum of £1,000 for the hospice which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Lincolnshire and wrote to her asking to help with raising £40.

Bibi enjoys Zumba and decided to do a 40-minute continuous ‘Zumbathon’ which took place in the communal lounge at Martin Court in St Catherine's Road, Grantham, surrounded by residents and friends.