Bid to be made for £20 million Grantham town centre makeover
Published: 12:00, 25 July 2020
A bid for millions of pounds to boost Grantham town centre must help struggling businesses.
That is the call from Malcolm Swinburn, chairman of Grantham Business Club, following the announcement that the district council will bid for about £8 million in Government cash to boost the high street.
The bid for help from the Future High Street Fund could attract as much as £20 million with match funding from the private sector.
