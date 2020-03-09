Public Health England is trying to contact those people who may have come into contact with the one confirmed case of coronavirus in Lincolnshire.

A Skegness resident, recently returned from Italy, has been diagnosed with the virus.

Three people have been diagnosed with the virus in Leicestershire and three in Nottinghamshire.

Six people in Kent have been diagnosed with coronavirus (31153310)

The number of cases of coronavirus has risen to 319, with 46 new cases being reported since 9am on Sunday, the Department of Health said.

Three people have now died after testing positive for the coronavirus. All three had underlying health issues.

Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, Centre Director, Public Health England East Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The case is a resident of Lincolnshire and recently returned from Italy.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Students at a school near Grantham are returning home today soon after arriving in Italy for a ski trip. Teachers at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn decided to bring the students home because the Italian authorities have closed the ski lifts.

Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lincolnshire are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus."

