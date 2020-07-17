Bid to improve Grantham town centre could attract £20 million of investment

A bid to attract as much as £20 million in funding for major improvements to Grantham town centre will go ahead at the end of the month.

South Kesteven District Council voted in favour of the bid at its full meeting yesterday (Thursday).

Deputy leader of the council, Councillor Barry Dobson said the the Future High Streets Fund represents "a major once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to attract significant government funding to support our ambitious plans for Grantham.