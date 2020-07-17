Home   News   Article

Bid to improve Grantham town centre could attract £20 million of investment

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:15, 17 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:17, 17 July 2020

A bid to attract as much as £20 million in funding for major improvements to Grantham town centre will go ahead at the end of the month.

South Kesteven District Council voted in favour of the bid at its full meeting yesterday (Thursday).

Deputy leader of the council, Councillor Barry Dobson said the the Future High Streets Fund represents "a major once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to attract significant government funding to support our ambitious plans for Grantham.

Read more
BusinessGranthamPolitics

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE