South Kesteven will get more than £720,000 in funding to stop vulnerable people from becoming homeless.

The cash injection of £728,152 is part of a pot of almost £4 million earmarked for Lincolnshire as a whole, with neighbouring North Kesteven set to receive £498,338

The money could go towards emergency housing, help with securing deposits or mediation to stop people from being evicted.

There are estimated to be 35 to 40 people sleeping rough on Lincolnshire’s streets at any one time, according to council figures.

Numbers have reportedly halved since 2019 thanks to new initiatives, although the cost of living crisis presents new challenges.

The government funding will be spread across the next two financial years to help existing teams.

East Lindsey District Council, which sees an increase of rough sleepers in Skegness and Mablethorpe during the summer, will receive the highest funding in Lincolnshire at £878,442.

The Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan, said: “Everyone should have a safe and secure home.

"This government is determined to prevent homelessness and to get vulnerable families and individuals the support they need.

"Whether it’s emergency housing, support to pay a deposit, or mediation to prevent eviction, the package will provide help to those who need it the most at the discretion of those who know them best.”