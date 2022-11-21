Bid to treble hours of shooting at clay pigeon site is shot down

A “massive intensification” of clay pigeon shooting near a village has been shot down.

However, the owner has warned he doesn’t recognise the current agreement and “could shoot 365 days if I wanted.”

Brandon Wood Shooting Ground, near Stubton, sought permission to increase the amount of shoots to 150 days per year.

A bid to extend hours at Brandon Wood Clay Shooting has been turned down. Photo: Facebook promotional picture (60786297)

South Kesteven District Council heard that there was a dispute over the current legal situation, with the owner claiming that the current permission for 50 shoots was “unenforceable and unregulated”.

Councillors unanimously sided with residents who claimed more shoots would ruin the peace and quiet.

But the murky legal situation means it's unclear whether this will happen anyway.

Mark Crane, the applicant, told the planning committee: “The application is a well-drafted, enforceable agreement that we have worked diligently with the council for three years to draw up.

“If it’s rejected, I would have no option to be continue to operate the previous unregulated permission.

“I was unaware of the 50 day restrictions when I took over. It would make a significant loss. 150 days are required to make a profit.

“I could shoot 365 days a year if I wanted to, but I definitely do not want to do that.”

David Rawlings, chairman of Brandon Wood Clay Shooting Residents Association, described the proposals as a “massive intensification” of the current arrangement.

“I don’t object to a small social shoot, but we don’t want a large commercial shoot that’s open to the public,” he said.

He claimed that the noise levels have already reached above the permitted level, although this was disputed.

Ward Councillor Penny Milnes urged the committee to reject the new plans.

“If you can’t enjoy your garden, it’s not a happy situation. You have to go inside and close your windows. And this would operate every weekend, plus some summer nights,” she said.

An enforcement notice had been issued in 2018 due to disagreement over the amount of permitted shoots, but was suspended while the new application was resolved.

Councillor Judy Stevens said this left a bad taste.

“The population has said ‘something’s going wrong’ but before we can investigate, a new application is put in to cover that. It doesn’t seem very fair,” she said.

The committee unanimously voted against the expansion of shooting.

Councillor Gloria Johnson said: “As a resident, I wouldn’t want it all day every day. It would do my head in.”

A retrospective application for a one-storey clubhouse and a gravel car park at the grounds were given approval.