An attempt will be made to bring back the popular Gravity Fields festival next year after the district council said it could not longer fund the event.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, chaired a working group that is investigating putting on the festival in the town in September 2024.

In January, South Kesteven District Council announced that it was no longer going to fund the Gravity Fields Festival - a biennial Science and Educational festival celebrating Grantham's links to Isaac Newton - and other events in a bid to cut costs.

Gravity Fields Festival 2018 (4494812)

Gravity Fields has attracted international attention since it was first held in 2012.

It was last held in 2018 and was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

Grantham Charter Trustees, St Wulfram's Church, Grantham Museum and other community volunteers have been working on a feasibility study on the festival.

Coun Jeal said the results of this study were discussed yesterday in the Mayor's Parlour and all present agreed to work towards the creation of a festival to be held in September next year, using venues around Grantham town centre and St Wulfram's Church.

Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, said: "This is great news for Grantham to see the return of Gravity Fields Festival next year to celebrate Sir Isaac Newton's links with the town".

The group, in consultation with St Wulfram's Church and SKDC, will be defining responsibilities and seeking practical support from stakeholders across the district to make Gravity Fields 2024 a reality.