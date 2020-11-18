Grantham’s big band, GRAB, has released a second lockdown video, this time playing the Freddie Mercury hit, “Crazy little thing called love”.

Their first lockdown performance was the classic swing number ‘All I do is dream of you’ back in June.

GRAB is a 20 piece big band playing a mix of swing classics from Count Basie to GRAB-style arrangements of more recent evergreen numbers. Talented local singer, Craig Martini, takes the vocals once again on the video.

Because of social distancing, each member of the band recorded their part at home, and the videos and sound were synchronised together to form the final product.

Pete Storey, the band's musical director, said: “Having had such a success with the first release, including being featured on BBC East Midlands Today's ‘Local Heroes’ slot, we felt we had to do it again.

“Despite not being able to play together for months, the band’s performance reflects GRAB’s sense of fun. We wanted to have a laugh with this video and it shows, with contributions from pirates (complete with parrot), a dinosaur, giant pink rabbit, a vampire and Freddie Mercury himself on bass guitar!”

The band's second lockdown video covers the Freddie Mercury hit, “Crazy little thing called love” (43180482)

Senior Grantham resident, Pete Woods, has followed the band since its formation. Pete himself was a successful singer, performing with his vocal group, The Four Statesmen, at Ronnie Scotts Club and on Opportunity Knocks.

Pete said: “This band is a knock-out! I have been to almost every gig they have done, and boy, do I miss them playing live! I’m so pleased they recorded this video, especially now we are back in lockdown.”

The band is very grateful to cinematographer, James Ian Gray, previously of Grantham. James once again donated his time to produce a professional edit of the final video.

GRAB was formed as a community music project and welcomes amateur musicians of an intermediate to advanced standard. The repertoire is mainly big band swing classics with some more modern arrangements.

To find out more, visit their Facebook page.