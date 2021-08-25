A panther-like creature has been spotted near a Lincolnshire village.

Jack Dillon spotted what looked like a big cat from his grandparents' house close to the village of Brandon, near Grantham.

The "big cat" was spotted by Jack and his brother, who managed to capture a video before it disappeared.

Jack said: "It looked like a big cat from the way it was prowling around and the way it was moving.

"It's a rural area with plenty of livestock around such as sheep, so it would be an ideal habitat for one."

He also explained that his granddad has previously seen a similar creature on his way to Grantham Station, as well as paw prints in the surrounding countryside.

oznorTO (50576822)

There have been similar sightings of creatures in the area over the last few years.

Jack said: "My Grandad was talking to a police officer in a local pub and asked her if she had heard anything about big cats in the area.

"At first she thought my Grandad was being silly, but then she checked on some sort of police device and then she saw that there had been sightings in the local area.

"There used to be a circus nearby which kept animals like this, but had to get rid of them in some shape or form when the Dangerous Wild Animals Act was introduced; they could have released them into the wild."