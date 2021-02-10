Before and after images show the clear positive effects of South Kesteven District Council’s Big Clean initiative, which keeps the district clean and tidy.

Working to a schedule that takes in all areas of the district, the roving team is out in all weathers to make a real impact on communities.

Cabinet Member for Commercial and Operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said the hugely popular project had transformed areas across South Kesteven and was delivering a key priority of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley with Big Clean Team 2 in Colsterworth. Image taken before social distancing rules applied. (44359092)

He said: “Our motivation for the Big Clean is to provide and retain an improved local street scene; to deliver a higher street standard; and to support our economy by delivering a higher standard of cleanliness which is appealing to investors, residents and visitors.

“We run to a planned schedule to share the benefits around the whole of South Kesteven but the advantage is flexibility. The team can be called to problem areas highlighted by residents or reassigned at short notice if something needs an immediate fix.

"They are a great team and, as one of the public faces of the council, build relationships with our communities.”

Stainby bus shelter before and after. (44359089)

At full strength two teams of five people tour the district’s 365 square miles with specialist equipment including pressure washers, a weed ripper, leaf blower, strimmers and a large sweeper vehicle which is shared between the two teams.

They clear fly-tipping, clean graffiti, pick litter and clean road signs across the district to help meet SKDC’s commitment to a higher street standard.

Residents can highlight problem areas to alert the team via the SKDC website: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bigclean

The Big Clean’s schedule (subject to change) can be found at: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bigclean