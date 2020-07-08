The popular Big Clean initiative is back up and running in South Kesteven and aiming to complete an updated summer schedule as the nation moves into the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Clean teams are back out on the road as South Kesteven District Council works to set a higher standard for cleanliness, with an initial focus on our villages and rural areas.

During this third year of the Big Clean, two permanent roving teams are following a schedule to stay a step ahead for clean and tidy streets.