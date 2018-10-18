Sharp-eyed police officers have seized a big suspected drugs haul from a car on the A1 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers were patrolling the A1 when they spotted a car which had apparently broken down near South Witham at 1.30am, Inspector Ian Martin said.

Insp Martin, who's based in Stamford, said they quickly detected an "overwhelming smell of cannabis" in the vehicle.

He said the officers searched the car and found a "quantity of what is suspected to be class A drugs".

Insp Martin said they also seized about "1000 tablets of another substance".

"The driver was arrested and has been interviewed and released under investigation while the drugs are examined," he added