Large cuts to Lincolnshire's highways budget were raised with Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney spoke at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons to raise the fact that maintenance money was cut by more than £12m.

In July, Lincolnshire County Council warned that our area's crumbling roads could get worse if these cuts are not reversed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr McCartney began by inviting the Prime Minister to Lincoln's 'marvellous' Christmas Market in a couple of weeks, before adding:

“However, what is less than marvellous for my constituents is the levelling down of Lincolnshire’s highway maintenance grant by 25% on 2019 to 2020 levels.

“Can my right honourable friend use his influence to cause the treasury and DfT to revisit this unfortunate decision?

“Restoring this grant back to 2019/2020 levels is imperative to the safety of my constituents, whether in vehicles, cycling or walking as I would hope my right honourable friend would agree.”

In response, Boris Johnson said: “Thank you very much. I will do my utmost, as I’m sure all others will, he’s invited everybody, a lot of people are going to be going to Lincoln I hope.

“I’m sure that my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for transport will have listened very carefully to what he had to say.”