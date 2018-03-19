‘Big Tasty’ news for Grantham as McDonald’s re-opens

Grantham’s McDonald’s Restaurant on Bridge End Road re-opens tomorrow after a major revamp.

The refurbished restaurant has been closed for the past five weeks for its ‘digital makeover’ which promises 20 new jobs.

The restaurant, operated by franchisee Martin Cuthbert, will re-open for business at 10.30am.

To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers can use one of six new self-order kiosks.

These kiosks let customers browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

McDonald’s says the future changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts will ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

Table service will also be introduced to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

McDonald’s says where table service has been introduced previously customer feedback has been positive; with families enjoying the ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and many people feeling it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.

Martin Cuthbert, who has been franchisee for 22 years, owns and operates ten restaurants in four counties. He He said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible, whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

The burger giant promises more features as it strives to bring more innovation to customers in the UK.

The company is trialling the option to customise the classic burgers that customers know and love, something that could be made more permanent.